LPG shortage as imports fall, prices rise

The effects of the war in the Middle East have now triggered a shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). LPG imports into Bangladesh have fallen because of higher prices and supply shortages on the global market.

Supply in the domestic market has dropped 30 per cent below demand. As a result, the price of a 12-kg LPG cylinder has exceeded Tk 2,000 in many areas. Prices could rise further.

Data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) show that about 158,000 tonnes of LPG were imported in August. Thirteen private companies imported the gas that month. This month, nine companies have imported LPG. As of 22 September, imports stood at 119,000 tonnes.

According to the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), 52 companies have licences to operate in the LPG business. Of these, 32 have their own plants for filling gas into cylinders.