Govt to give honorariums to khatibs, imams, muezzins before Eid

The government will begin providing honorariums to khatibs, imams and muezzins in some areas before the upcoming Eid as part of implementing an election pledge.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Saturday.

Talking to reporters at the PMO gate, the Prime Minister’s adviser Mahdi Amin said the government promised monthly honorariums and festival allowances for khatibs, imams, muezzins and religious leaders of other faiths.