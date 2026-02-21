Govt to give honorariums to khatibs, imams, muezzins before Eid
The government will begin providing honorariums to khatibs, imams and muezzins in some areas before the upcoming Eid as part of implementing an election pledge.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Saturday.
Talking to reporters at the PMO gate, the Prime Minister’s adviser Mahdi Amin said the government promised monthly honorariums and festival allowances for khatibs, imams, muezzins and religious leaders of other faiths.
“Following the Prime Minister’s directive, a decision has been taken that, InshaAllah, before this Eid we will complete the necessary preparations and start the programme gradually. In some areas, respected khatibs, imams and muezzins will be given an honorarium, InshaAllah," he said.
He, however, said the amount of the honorarium has not yet been fixed and will be finalised at an inter-ministerial meeting.
Mahdi made the remarks in the presence of State Minister for Local Government and Cooperatives Shahe Alam.
Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Saleh Shibly said Saturday marked the third working day of the Prime Minister and he gave several directives to implement election pledges.
A meeting on strengthening religious and social harmony was held at the PMO in Tejgaon in the afternoon with the Prime Minister in the chair.
Ministers, state ministers and relevant senior officials attended the meeting held at the Cabinet Conference Room of the PMO.
Another meeting on establishing a cheerful and career-oriented education system, creating employment opportunities, and expanding sports infrastructure and training facilities was also held at the PMO.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman chaired the meeting.
Ministers, state ministers and senior officials concerned were present at the meeting.
The Prime Minister began work at the PMO on Saturday for the first time after assuming office.
Though it was a public holiday, he went to the office at 10:10am, where Principal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar and Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon received him.