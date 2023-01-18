Smoking zones to be removed from all airports

Mahbub Ali said there are separate rooms for smokers inside the terminal buildings of international airports in a bid to save nonsmokers including women, and children from passive smoking.
In reply to a question from another ruling party lawmaker Didarul Alam, the state minister said nine travel agents of Biman Bangladesh Airlines owe over Tk 109.2 million to the national flag carrier.
However, all the travel agents except for Kuka Travel Pvt Ltd have already declared bankruptcy.
The state minister said the travel agents are - Kolkata based Kuka Travel Pvt Ltd (owes 1,744,421 Indian rupee to Biman), Kuala Lumpur based Tara Tours and Travels (84,721 Malaysian ringgit), London based New Link (135,651 UK pound), United Travels (259,152 UK pound), Bashundhara (17,282 UK pound), Neel Akasa (43,881 UK pound), Kushiara Travels (321,398 UK Pound), KMC Travels (31,680 UK pound) and HAC Travels (17,443 UK pound).