Smoking zones to be removed from all airports

State minister for civil aviation M Mahbub Ali on Tuesday told the parliament that the government will take measures to remove all the smoking zones at all the airports as part of its goal to build a tobacco-free country by 2040, reports UNB.

“Necessary measures will be taken for the removal of all designated places for smoking at all the airports of the country,” he said in reply to a question from Awami League MP Habibe Millat.

In a scripted answer, the state minister also said the government has taken initiatives to make residential rooms of hotels and motels completely free from smoking in phases.