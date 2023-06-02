Bangladesh sees two more Covid deaths

Bangladesh reported two more deaths linked to Covid-19 and 89 fresh cases of infection in 24 hours commencing on Friday morning, reports UNB.

With the new numbers, country's total fatalities rose to 29,448 and caseload to 2,039,506, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily test positivity rate dropped to 5.87 per cent from Thursday’s 5.99 per cent as 1,515 samples were tested.

Among the latest deceased, one was a man and the other was a woman. Both of them were from Dhaka division.

The recovery rate stands at 98.37 per cent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload at 16,230 on 28 July in 2021 and the highest number of fatalities at 264 on 10 August the same year.