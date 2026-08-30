PM asks for shifting terminals, Karwan Bazar kitchen market to ease traffic

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today asked for measures to shift Fulbaria Bus Terminal to Keraniganj, relocate the Kawran Bazar kitchen market to Gabtoli and introduce Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) on the expressway toll plazas to ease traffic congestion in Dhaka.

The move also includes constructing a temporary bus terminal on 15 acres of land at the Jhilmil project within four months, expanding Gabtoli Bus Terminal, reviewing the existing BUET report on Jatrabari-Gulistan Flyover congestion and improving parking facilities around the Secretariat.

The Premier made the directives at a meeting on measures to ease traffic congestion in Dhaka held today at the Prime Minister's Tejgaon Office with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair, said Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin.