PM asks for shifting terminals, Karwan Bazar kitchen market to ease traffic
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today asked for measures to shift Fulbaria Bus Terminal to Keraniganj, relocate the Kawran Bazar kitchen market to Gabtoli and introduce Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) on the expressway toll plazas to ease traffic congestion in Dhaka.
The move also includes constructing a temporary bus terminal on 15 acres of land at the Jhilmil project within four months, expanding Gabtoli Bus Terminal, reviewing the existing BUET report on Jatrabari-Gulistan Flyover congestion and improving parking facilities around the Secretariat.
The Premier made the directives at a meeting on measures to ease traffic congestion in Dhaka held today at the Prime Minister's Tejgaon Office with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair, said Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin.
The meeting discussed the prevailing traffic situation, pressure on major roads and flyovers, public transport management, bus terminal reorganisation, parking facilities and traffic management modernisation.
According to the decisions of the meeting, ETC systems will be introduced on expressway and flyover toll plazas to make toll collection faster and more technology-driven.
The Prime Minister asked for completion of the work within four months, Shahadat Shadhin said.
Fulbaria Bus Terminal will be shifted to Keraniganj, with the project to be implemented through the Ministry of LGRD and Cooperatives after acquiring the required land.
As a permanent terminal will take longer to build, a temporary terminal will be constructed on 15 acres of Jhilmil project land within four months.
The rear portion of Gabtoli Bus Terminal will be expanded to increase capacity and improve vehicle management.
The Kawran Bazar kitchen market will be shifted to Gabtoli to reduce traffic pressure in the area.
For the Jatrabari-Gulistan Flyover, BUET was asked to review its existing report and submit recommendations within 15 days. The work will be coordinated with the city corporation and traffic police.
The feasibility of parking facilities at Osmani Memorial Auditorium and alternative locations will be examined to improve parking arrangements around the Secretariat.
A separate policy will be formulated to regulate auto rickshaw in Dhaka, while the authorities were directed to take action against unauthorised double-decker sleeper buses.
The Prime Minister stressed stronger inter-agency coordination and timely completion of the assigned tasks.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam, State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam, Pabna-5 lawmaker Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, Dhaka South City Corporation Administrator Abdus Salam, Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister ABM Abdus Sattar and senior officials concerned attended the meeting.