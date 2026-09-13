Humaiun Kobir at briefing
‘We want to reset ties, PM’s bilateral visit to India should take place’
Foreign Affairs State Minister Humaiun Kobir said Bangladesh wants to reset its relations with India and move beyond the nature of ties maintained over the past 15 years. Therefore, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman should make a bilateral visit, rather than travel there as part of a multilateral engagement, he said.
The state minister made the remarks at a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday afternoon.
Asked about the chief whip’s statement that 101 agreements signed with India were being re-examined, Humaiun Kobir said the agreements were being scrutinised and reviewed through the parliamentary process. “This is a matter under the chief whip’s purview. He will be able to give you the correct answer on this,” he said.
Humaiun Kobir said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman would leave Dhaka on 21 September to attend the United Nations General Assembly. Besides addressing the UNGA, the prime minister will hold a meeting on the Rohingya issue on the sidelines this time, he said.
Asked whether Prime Minister Tarique Rahman would meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the UNGA, Humayun Kabir said, “Your question is not correct. Come out of your fascination with India. India is simply another neighbouring country with which we want good bilateral relations.
“We cannot keep thinking only about India all the time—at breakfast, lunch and dinner. Think about your own country. Whenever we need to hold bilateral or multilateral discussions with someone, we will certainly do so. But it is not possible to meet everyone on the sidelines. We will, however, have many invitations and discussions with many countries.”
The election for the regional director of the World Health Organization’s South-East Asia Region is scheduled for January. Saima Wazed Hossain recently resigned from the position.
Asked whether Bangladesh would nominate a new candidate for the post, the state minister said, “The appointment of Saima Wazed Putul to that position was extremely unfortunate and controversial. She had none of the necessary academic qualifications, experience or skills required for such a high-level position. An authoritarian government appointed her to the post through nepotism.
“You know that reports of corruption and fraud involving the entire family are now emerging one after another. So, it is hardly surprising that her appointment is being investigated. She was appointed during the authoritarian period through fraud, concealment of information and the use of influence.”
Humayun Kabir said corruption could never remain hidden.
“It will inevitably come to light. The stench of corruption surrounding the Sheikh Mujib family has now become so apparent that people can recognise it everywhere. So, it is hardly surprising that someone with no qualifications managed to secure such a position simply because she belonged to a particular family and had the backing of the then so-called prime minister,” he said.
The state minister said the appointment was also embarrassing for international organisations.
“Someone should not be appointed to such an important position simply because they belong to a royal family or a politically influential family. An important organisation like the WHO should not be made a laughing stock. The WHO, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, played a very important role globally,” he said.
The Bangladeshi state minister said international organisations should make their appointment processes more transparent and stringent.
“People involved in such corruption and controversies should not be appointed to these organisations. Otherwise, the reputation of these organisations on the global stage is damaged. They should bring in qualified and experienced people who can provide proper leadership. Putting incompetent and dishonest people in charge will benefit neither the world nor this region,” he said.
Humaiun Kobir said Bangladesh would support a candidate with the appropriate qualifications in the future.
“For example, the candidate from the Maldives could be considered, as they have a good track record and qualifications. I hope that in the near future, the organisation will be led by capable leadership,” he said.