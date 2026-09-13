‘We want to reset ties, PM’s bilateral visit to India should take place’

Foreign Affairs State Minister Humaiun Kobir said Bangladesh wants to reset its relations with India and move beyond the nature of ties maintained over the past 15 years. Therefore, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman should make a bilateral visit, rather than travel there as part of a multilateral engagement, he said.

The state minister made the remarks at a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday afternoon.

Asked about the chief whip’s statement that 101 agreements signed with India were being re-examined, Humaiun Kobir said the agreements were being scrutinised and reviewed through the parliamentary process. “This is a matter under the chief whip’s purview. He will be able to give you the correct answer on this,” he said.

Humaiun Kobir said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman would leave Dhaka on 21 September to attend the United Nations General Assembly. Besides addressing the UNGA, the prime minister will hold a meeting on the Rohingya issue on the sidelines this time, he said.