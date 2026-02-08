BDR’s name will be reinstated if BNP comes to power: Tarique Rahman
BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman today said that if the party receives the public mandate to govern the country, the name of Bangladesh Rifles (BDR), which carries the legacy of the Liberation War, will be reinstated.
He also said that the anniversary of the Pilkhana massacre would be declared either Shaheed Sena Dibas, Sena Hotyajoggo Dibas or a National Mourning Day, following consultations with the Bangladesh Army.
Tarique Rahman made the remarks while addressing a programme titled “Strong Confidence in Independence and Sovereignty”, organized with former members of the armed forces and their families at a city hotel. The discussion meeting was arranged by the BNP subcommittee on Armed Forces in connection with the 12 February parliamentary elections.
Referring to the 2009 Pilkhana tragedy, Tarique Rahman said that after the massacre, “defeated and ousted fascist forces” changed the name of BDR, an institution deeply connected to the memories of the Liberation War, and even altered its uniform.
“I want to express my personal conviction before you,” he said. “If BNP is entrusted with state responsibility through the people’s votes, the historic name of BDR will be restored, Inshallah.”
He added that to prevent such tragic incidents in the future, BNP would hold discussions with the army to formally designate the day of the Pilkhana massacre as a national commemorative day.
Tarique Rahman said several retired senior army officers had placed recommendations before him, including proposals for forming a National Security Council and reforming certain provisions of the Army Act.
“If BNP forms the government after the February 12 election, a committee comprising former and serving army officers will be formed to examine and implement these recommendations,” he said.
He also reiterated BNP’s commitment to implement One Rank One Pay, noting that the pledge has already been included in the party’s election manifesto. “If we receive the people’s mandate, this will be implemented as soon as possible,” he said.
Sharing personal reflections, Tarique Rahman said the army felt like an extended family to him, as he grew up in cantonment surroundings. He recalled the deep respect his late mother, former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, had for the armed forces and her belief that a strong army is essential to safeguard national sovereignty.
“As a son, I am proud of my father Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman. As a soldier, by proclaiming Bangladesh’s independence, he made the army proud as well,” he said.
He said Shaheed Zia is regarded by independence-loving people as a heroic freedom fighter and that the Bangladesh Armed Forces are widely seen as reliable guardians of the country’s independence and sovereignty.
Tarique Rahman cautioned against involving the army in political activities, saying such involvement undermines its core responsibility. Referring to the Pilkhana tragedy, he said the army was unable to play its proper role at that critical time.
“Glory cannot be returned; it must be upheld,” he said, adding that safeguarding the dignity and honor of the army ultimately rests with the institution itself.
He assured that if BNP forms the government, the army would not be used for political purposes.
“BNP has never used the army for political interests in the past, does not do so now, and will not do so in the future,” he said, emphasizing that BNP remains a party committed to independence and sovereignty.
Tarique Rahman also stressed that while the army should remain conscious of political developments, it must not become entangled in politics, as professionalism should never be compromised.
At the programme, Major (Retd.) Mizanur Rahman urged retired officers and nationalist-minded citizens to support Tarique Rahman in the upcoming election and warned against choosing undemocratic paths.
Sharing his personal experience, he spoke of alleged persecution over the past 17 years and said he still awaits justice. “We want a safe Bangladesh,” he said, expressing confidence that Tarique Rahman could build the country people aspire for.
BNP Chairman’s Advisor on Defence Affairs Major General (Retd.) Fazle Elahi Akbar delivered the welcome speech. Among others present were Colonel (Retd.) Harunur Rashid Khan, former ADC to President Ziaur Rahman; Major (Retd.) Jamal Haider; and Rakin Ahmed, son of former BDR Director General Major General Shakil Ahmed.