BDR’s name will be reinstated if BNP comes to power: Tarique Rahman

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman today said that if the party receives the public mandate to govern the country, the name of Bangladesh Rifles (BDR), which carries the legacy of the Liberation War, will be reinstated.

He also said that the anniversary of the Pilkhana massacre would be declared either Shaheed Sena Dibas, Sena Hotyajoggo Dibas or a National Mourning Day, following consultations with the Bangladesh Army.

Tarique Rahman made the remarks while addressing a programme titled “Strong Confidence in Independence and Sovereignty”, organized with former members of the armed forces and their families at a city hotel. The discussion meeting was arranged by the BNP subcommittee on Armed Forces in connection with the 12 February parliamentary elections.