Caretaker govt system a ‘purely’ bureaucratic mis-administration: Farashuddin

The former governor of the Bangladesh Bank and economist, Professor Mohammed Farashuddin, has characterised the caretaker government system as a “purely” bureaucratic maladministration.

He remarked that by relying on this system, politicians are effectively demonstrating a lack of confidence in themselves, which he noted is by no means a positive indicator.

Mohammed Farashuddin made these observations whilst delivering his address as the distinguished speaker at the 'Nehreen Khan Memorial Lecture and Award Ceremony 2026', held at the private East West University in the capital on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, which was organised for the eighth time, he presented a written paper titled 'Constitutional Reform and Democratic Governance: The Bangladesh Perspective'.

In his address, he outlined a comprehensive suite of proposals aimed at parliamentary and constitutional reform in Bangladesh.