764 deprived retired officials to receive rank, financial benefits
A total of 764 retired officials under the public administration ministry, who were deprived of due ranks and financial benefits over the last 15 years during the Awami League regime, will now be provided with due facilities. The benefits include ranks and financial compensations as per the recommendations of the review committee.
The senior secretary to the public administration ministry made the announcement at a press briefing at the ministry on Sunday.
During the announcement, a group of deprived officials were seen holding a sit-in protest outside the senior secretary’s office room.
Referring to the recommendations and the in-principle decision of the government, the senior secretary further said the process needs to follow the least of regulations and requires a directive from the high ups. “It is positive, but there are some regulations that must be followed. There is no way to bypass those.”
He continued, “This is not actually a promotion, rather a social status. An official order will be promulgated with due financial benefits and positions. Based on this, they will receive monetary compensation. The government agrees in principle; it is only a matter of time.”
Responding to a query, he explained that appointing to a position is different from granting a position. “Here, a government order will be issued with promulgation of their status. The AG office, which has scientific rules, will carry out the calculations.”
The same calculations are applicable for pensions, he added.