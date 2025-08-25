CA places seven-point proposals to resolve Rohingya crisis



Referring to United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' visit to Cox's Bazar during the Ramadan in March this year, the chief adviser said Guterres himself had fasting for the whole day and had Iftar with nearly 100,000 to 150,000 Rohingyas around him.

"(At that time) we clearly heard Rohingyas' keen desire to return home as soon as possible," he added.

Pointing out the three-point proposition he made during the last year's United Nations General Assembly to address the Rohingya crisis, Prof Yunus said, "In recognition of my call, the high-level conference was envisaged for this year's General Assembly."

"I hope that this dialogue here in Cox's Bazar will contribute substantively to the conference in New York in shaping the roadmap for an expedited and permanent solution of the Rohingya crisis," he observed.

Noting that Bangladesh opened its border to the Rohingya in a humanitarian gesture to save their lives despite resource and capacity constraint, the chief adviser said, "Currently Bangladesh hosts 1.3 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar that makes Cox's Bazar the largest refugee camp in the world".

In addition, around 32,000 new babies are born each year in these camps, he said, adding, on the contrary, only less than 500,000 of them (Rohingyas) are living in Myanmar, which manifests that due to continued persecution, Rohingyas continue to leave Myanmar.

He said during last eight years, people of Bangladesh, in particular the host community here in Cox's Bazar, has been making tremendous sacrifices.

Seeking global support to resolve the crisis, he also said, "We don't foresee any scope whatsoever for further mobilization of resources from our domestic resources, given our own challenges. Rohingya issue and its sustainable resolution must be kept alive on the global agenda as they need our support until they return home".