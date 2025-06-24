394 fresh dengue cases reported in 24hrs: DGHS

A total of 394 new dengue cases were reported across the country in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the number of confirmed cases to 8,544 since the beginning of this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The number of deaths remained at 34, with no new fatalities reported during this period.

Barishal Division (out of city corporation) again reported the highest number of new infections, with 157 fresh cases.