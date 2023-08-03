Breastfeeding declines by 10pc

There is no alternative to breastfeeding for a child’s intellectual and physical development, prevention of malnutrition and development of the immune system. There are rules for exclusive breastfeeding for children under 6 months, yet breastfeeding declined significantly in the country.

According to the Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey (BDHS) 2022, breastfeeding declined by 10 per cent to a similar situation that was a decade ago in the country.

Besides, amid the surge in dengue across the country, lactating mothers suffering from the mosquito-borne disease worry whether they can breastfeed their babies. However, physicians said there is no complication in breastfeeding in that case.

According to the BDHS 2022, exclusive breastfeeding among children age 0–5 months decreased from 65 per cent in 2017–18 to 55 per cent in 2022. A similar decline was observed between 2011 and 2014. Breastfeeding was 55 per cent in 2011, 54 per cent in 2011, 43 per cent in 2007 and 42 per cent in 2004.