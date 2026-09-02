Power and Energy Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood hospitalised
Power and Energy Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood has been admitted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital in the capital after falling ill.
He was admitted at around 11:00 pm on Tuesday, his personal assistant, Abdullah Qayes, confirmed to Prothom Alo.
Abdullah Qayes said the minister had been experiencing fever, a cold and a cough since the evening. He was taken to the emergency department of Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital at around 10:30 pm and was subsequently transferred to the CCU.