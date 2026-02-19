Election Commission hurriedly publishes the gazette: Badiul Alam Majumdar

Badiul Alam Majumdar believes that if unqualified individuals participate in the election, it skews the results and raises questions about the fairness of the election.

He suggested that when such questions arise, the Election Commission can investigate and potentially annul the results. They can also call for a new election. These issues have arisen in this election as well, but the Election Commission did not investigate. They hurriedly published the gazette late at night.

The SHUJAN secretary mentioned that many candidates had allegations of loan default against them prior to the election. They participated in the election by obtaining a ''stay order'' from the court. Additionally, there were many questions regarding dual citizenship.

Allegations were made that many individuals with dual citizenship, who didn't provide necessary documents, were allowed to contest in the election.

The Election Commission was requested to investigate these matters and make decisions before publishing the gazette. It was also recommended that they certify whether the election was fair within 48 hours of its conclusion. However, they did not fulfill this critical responsibility.