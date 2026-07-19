US Army and Bangladesh Armed Forces launch Tiger Lightning 26 bilateral exercise

The US Army and Bangladesh Armed Forces will officially kick off the annual Tiger Lightning exercise today, 19 July. This bilateral exercise unites over 160 service members from both countries, enhancing collaboration and ability to operate in real-world scenarios, says a press release.

Tiger Lightning 26 includes training that focuses on jungle operations, counter-terror, and tactical combat casualty care, offering both nations a chance to understand each other's capabilities.

This bilateral exercise is part of the United States Army Pacific''s Theater Army Campaign Plan and security cooperation objectives aimed at enhancing professional relationships, improving military operations, increasing readiness, and fostering interoperability between the US Army and the Bangladesh Army.

Tiger Lightning is a bilateral exercise between the US Army and the Bangladesh Armed Forces that started in 2017. It was briefly paused during the pandemic but then continued concurrently for the past five years.

The exercise will take place in a variety of classroom and field environments, culminating in a field training exercise.