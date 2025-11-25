Fire at Shahjalal Airport caused by electrical short circuit, not sabotage

The devastating fire that broke out last October at the cargo village (goods storage area) of Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport was not an act of sabotage. The fire originated from an electrical short circuit.

This information came up in the investigation report. The report was submitted to chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus during the advisory council meeting on Tuesday by senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nasimul Gani.

Later in the afternoon, at a press conference held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, the chief adviser’s press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, presented the findings of the investigation report. The law adviser Professor Asif Najrul and the secretary of the Election Commission secretariat Akhtar Ahmed were also present at the press conference.