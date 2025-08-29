Conspiracy underway to bring back extremist politics: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has warned that a conspiracy is underway in Bangladesh to replace centrist and liberal politics, along with democratic values, with extremist politics. He said such a shift would be “extremely harmful” for the country.
He made these remarks as the chief guest at the launch of Roktakto July (Bloody July), a book written by Syeda Fatema Salam. The event was held today, Friday, at the Abdus Salam Hall of the National Press Club in Dhaka.
Speaking at the event, Mirza Fakhrul said, “There is a conspiracy to push aside centrist politics, liberal politics, and liberal democracy, and to bring back extremist politics. This will be extremely damaging for Bangladesh. That is why we must all work together to establish liberal democracy.”
On the upcoming elections, he added, “I always say, the election will be held—and it will be held within the timeframe that has already been announced. Because there is no alternative. If the election is blocked, the nation will suffer immensely, and the possibility of fascism returning will grow significantly.”
Referring to the roadmap announced by the Election Commission (EC) yesterday, Mirza Fakhrul said, “If political parties, institutions, and the government can move this forward together, we will be able to achieve our goal.” He added, “Sometimes I get frustrated when I see that because of a few miscreants, our long struggle, our fight, and our dreams seem to be fading away.”
Mirza Fakhrul also claimed that every reform in Bangladesh has taken place under BNP’s leadership. “Some say we do not want reforms. Propaganda is being spread against us as if we oppose reform. But it was BNP that first called for reform. Whatever reforms have happened in Bangladesh have come through BNP,” he said.
He accused several political parties of spreading false and misleading propaganda in an attempt to undermine the BNP. Calling on party leaders and activists not to engage in actions that tarnish the party’s reputation, he said, “You are not in power yet. There are many conspiracies and plots. You must counter these with good work, unity, and by reaching out to the people.”
He further said, “The truth is, students first came out in July–August. But later, ordinary people joined them, and that is why fascism was forced to flee.”
According to him, the people of Bangladesh now want change, and they want that change through the BNP. “The people are looking to BNP to see how it can fully establish democracy,” he said.
The event was presided over by poet, journalist, and BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council member Abdul Hai Sikder. Mahdi Amin, adviser to BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, was the keynote speaker.
Other speakers included BNP Chairperson’s adviser Abdus Salam and Doctors’ Association of Bangladesh (DAB) president Professor Jahanara Laizu, among others.