Conspiracy underway to bring back extremist politics: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has warned that a conspiracy is underway in Bangladesh to replace centrist and liberal politics, along with democratic values, with extremist politics. He said such a shift would be “extremely harmful” for the country.

He made these remarks as the chief guest at the launch of Roktakto July (Bloody July), a book written by Syeda Fatema Salam. The event was held today, Friday, at the Abdus Salam Hall of the National Press Club in Dhaka.

Speaking at the event, Mirza Fakhrul said, “There is a conspiracy to push aside centrist politics, liberal politics, and liberal democracy, and to bring back extremist politics. This will be extremely damaging for Bangladesh. That is why we must all work together to establish liberal democracy.”