Police file case against 300 after students-locals clash in RU

Confirming the development, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rafiqul Alam said that police have filed a case with Motihar Police station against unnamed people.
The authorities of Rajshahi University on Sunday afternoon filed a case against more than 500 unnamed people in connection with Saturday’s clash.
Following this case, police have arrested a businessman named Taslim Ali alias Peter (45).
Moreover, the university authorities formed a five-member probe committee to investigate the incident. Pro vice-chancellor Humayun Kabir is leading the committee.