Police file case against 300 after students-locals clash in RU

UNB
Dhaka
Students of the Rajshahi University have taken position in front of the vice-chancellor's residence on the Paris Road to stage a demonstration in protest of the ‘attack on students by the locals and police’Shahidul Islam

Police filed a case against 250-300 unidentified people in connection with Saturday’s clash between Rajshahi University (RU) students and local people.

Sub-inspector of Motihar police station Amanat Ullah filed the case last night.

Confirming the development, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rafiqul Alam said that police have filed a case with Motihar Police station against unnamed people.

The authorities of Rajshahi University on Sunday afternoon filed a case against more than 500 unnamed people in connection with Saturday’s clash.

Following this case, police have arrested a businessman named Taslim Ali alias Peter (45).

Moreover, the university authorities formed a five-member probe committee to investigate the incident. Pro vice-chancellor Humayun Kabir is leading the committee.

