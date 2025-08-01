Bangladesh High Commission notice
Malaysia to employ workers who failed to travel last year
Malaysia has decided to employ Bangladeshi workers who could not travel by May last year.
Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia disclosed this information in a revised notice today, Friday.
According to the notice, Malaysia has granted approval for employment, through the Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL), of those who were unable to arrive in Malaysia by 31 May last year.
The Malaysian authorities have decided to recruit those workers in the construction and tourism sectors, the notice added.
The notice calls for all required information for tourism sector workers to be submitted via the online portal of the country’s Foreign Workers Centralised Management System (FWCMS), following the attached checklist for verification of the demand letters.
For construction sector workers, all applications must be submitted through the Construction Labour Exchange Centre Berhad (CLAB), along with the necessary information on the FWCMS portal.
Apart from this, the original copies of all documents submitted to FWCMS, along with one set of photocopies, must be submitted to the Bangladesh High Commission.
It is worth noting that last year, despite completing all formalities and obtaining final clearance, as many as 16,970 workers could not travel to Malaysia.
Among them, some were unable to secure flight tickets, while others did not receive final confirmation from their employers in Malaysia.
In some cases, employers failed to send confirmation of their willingness to receive the workers from the airport.