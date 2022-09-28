Finance ministry wants electricity price hike

The finance division of the finance ministry sent a letter to the Power Development Board (PDB) on Sunday, to hike the price of electricity and reduce the capacity charge of unused power plants.

The division sent the letter in light of increased losses of the PDB in power generation, which the finance ministry has to subsidise.

In the letter, the finance division included seven conditions, adjusting the price of electricity and taking steps to reasonably reduce the capacity charge were the two main conditions.