The people of Bangladesh and Portugal have much in common, Princess Maria Francisca says
There are many similarities between the lifestyles, cultures and values of the people of Bangladesh and Portugal. Greater interaction between the two countries could create opportunities for people to learn a great deal from one another.
In particular, European countries need to know more about the abilities and skills of the people of Bangladesh.
Princess Infanta Maria Francisca, a member of Portugal’s Royal House of Braganza (Bragança), made these remarks while visiting the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, on Wednesday. Her husband, Duarte de Sousa Araújo Martins, accompanied her. Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman welcomed them.
The members of Portugal’s royal family are visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of London Tea Exchange. As part of their visit, they toured the Prothom Alo office on Wednesday.
Officials of London Tea Exchange said one of the main objectives of the visit was to promote Sylhet tea in the international market. They are also involved in initiatives to strengthen cultural and trade relations between the people of the two countries and ensure fair wages for tea workers.
The discussion meeting at the Prothom Alo office covered the historical ties between Bangladesh and Portugal, similarities in language and culture, migration, the potential of the tea industry and the social role of the media.
Others attending the meeting included London Tea Exchange Group Chairman Sheikh Aliur Rahman, Director Abdul Mohammad Shalim Mukit, UK-based lawyer Farhan Khan Farani and journalist Mohammad Tahir Chaudhry, among others. Senior members of the Prothom Alo team also took part in the discussion.
Princess impressed by Bangladesh’s hospitality
At the beginning of the meeting, Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman highlighted several words of Portuguese origin used in the Bengali language. He said many words used in everyday Bengali had similarities with Portuguese. He cited the words ‘girja’, ‘padri’, ‘kamra’ and ‘alkatra’ as examples.
Princess Maria Francisca said, “It is truly remarkable. It is a wonderful experience to learn that the languages of the two countries have so much in common.”
The Princess also observed that the two countries shared similarities in their food habits and social customs, in addition to their languages.
Maria Francisca said, “We Portuguese love gathering around a large table filled with food and sitting together. We spend hours eating, talking and chatting. I can see the same culture in Bangladesh. Last night, as I sat down for dinner, I felt as though I was attending a dinner in Portugal.”
Sharing her experience of visiting Bangladesh, Maria Francisca said, “What I have liked most about Bangladesh is its people. Their warmth and hospitality are truly remarkable.”
Maria Francisca said, “The people of Bangladesh are highly capable and skilled. Unfortunately, their abilities are not properly recognised, particularly in many European countries, including Portugal. More people around the world need to understand the true value of the people of Bangladesh, their culture and their potential.”
The discussion also touched on Bangladeshis living in Portugal. Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman spoke about their lifestyles and the various challenges they face there.
In this regard, Maria Francisca said that negative perceptions of Bangladeshis were sometimes created in Portugal. However, she noted that many Bangladeshis were hardworking and skilled people with a very rich culture.
At this point, the Princess’s husband, Duarte de Sousa Araújo Martins, said another major similarity between the people of Bangladesh and Portugal was that both had spread across different parts of the world.
The Portuguese had travelled to and settled in various countries for a long time, and the same could be seen among Bangladeshis.
Historical ties between Portugal and Bangladesh
Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman also highlighted the historical ties between Bangladesh and Portugal. He said the history of contact between the two countries went back a long way.
Recalling his visit to Portugal, Matiur Rahman said he had travelled to Lisbon, the country’s capital, in 1979 to attend an international conference in support of Palestine.
During his four- to five-day stay, he met several prominent Portuguese figures, including Álvaro Cunhal, then General Secretary of the Portuguese Communist Party.
Matiur Rahman said they had followed with keen interest the fall of authoritarian rule in Portugal in 1974 and the independence of several African countries, including Angola, Mozambique and Guinea-Bissau.
In this connection, Princess Maria Francisca said the independence of African countries had been a very significant development. However, she noted that Portugal had simply left those countries behind.
After independence, Portugal should have done more to help them develop the necessary infrastructure and state institutions.
Maria Francisca added, “We must acknowledge that many wrongs and injustices took place in the past. However, longstanding relations also led to the development of family, social and cultural ties among different communities. That history cannot be completely denied.”
Praise for Prothom Alo’s social initiatives
Prothom Alo Head of Marketing Azwaj Khan briefed the guests on the newspaper’s activities at the discussion meeting. Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman explained that the newspaper began its journey in 1998.
Alongside its news coverage, the organisation had worked from the outset in education, healthcare, women's rights and the development of disadvantaged communities.
He highlighted the long-standing initiatives of the Prothom Alo Trust, including running schools in remote areas, providing scholarships to underprivileged students and campaigning against acid attacks on women.
Praising these initiatives, Princess Maria Francisca said, “You have done some remarkable work over the years. You truly deserve the recognition you have received. In particular, you are giving a voice to those who are not usually heard.”
The Princess particularly praised Prothom Alo’s educational initiatives. She said it was extremely important to create opportunities for children in remote areas to learn about the world beyond their familiar surroundings and to dream big.
Discussion on media freedom
At one point during the discussion, the participants addressed media freedom. Mohammad Tahir Chaudhry, a Pakistani journalist based in the UK and editor of Urdu Times, asked what kind of pressure Prothom Alo faced in Bangladesh regarding press freedom and the right to information.
In response, Matiur Rahman said Prothom Alo had faced various forms of pressure and adversity under successive governments in Bangladesh.
There had also been pressure during the previous 16 years of government, as well as various challenges under the subsequent interim government. However, he expressed hope that the situation would improve to some extent in the coming days.
International initiative to promote Sylhet Tea
During her stay in Bangladesh, the Princess is scheduled to visit various areas, including Sreemangal, and several tea gardens. One of the main objectives of her visit is to express support for the Global Fair Pay Charter, an international initiative aimed at ensuring fair wages for tea workers.
The discussion also covered the potential of Bangladesh’s tea industry. Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman said, “Although Darjeeling and Ceylon tea are well known around the world, high-quality tea from Bangladesh has yet to gain similar recognition in the international market.”
He also highlighted the poor living conditions of tea workers and stressed the need for initiatives to ensure fair wages and improve their standard of living.
At this point, London Tea Exchange Group Chairman Sheikh Aliur Rahman said the organisation was launching a brand called “Sylhet Tea” to promote tea from
Sylhet in the international market. The initiative has historical ties with Portugal’s Royal House of Braganza ((Bragança)).
Sheikh Aliur Rahman further said that “Sylhet Tea” had already been introduced in Portugal. Around 14 countries across the world had expressed interest in sourcing the tea.