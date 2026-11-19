There are many similarities between the lifestyles, cultures and values of the people of Bangladesh and Portugal. Greater interaction between the two countries could create opportunities for people to learn a great deal from one another.

In particular, European countries need to know more about the abilities and skills of the people of Bangladesh.

Princess Infanta Maria Francisca, a member of Portugal’s Royal House of Braganza (Bragança), made these remarks while visiting the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, on Wednesday. Her husband, Duarte de Sousa Araújo Martins, accompanied her. Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman welcomed them.

The members of Portugal’s royal family are visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of London Tea Exchange. As part of their visit, they toured the Prothom Alo office on Wednesday.