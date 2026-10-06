Latest attack on civil and political rights of Bangladesh citizens: HRW

The mass arrest of attendees at a small left-wing party’s meeting in Dhaka on 26 September is the latest incident in the Bangladesh authorities’ ongoing assault on civil and political rights, according to a report run on the website of Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Police took around 290 supporters of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal into custody after members of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s youth wing – the Jubo Dal – claimed the gathering was a 'secret' meeting of the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League, whose activities are currently banned.

A court remanded 27 of those arrested to custody, because it was alleged they had chanted the slogan 'Joy Bangla' (Victory to Bengal), a slogan associated with the Awami League.

The Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal was part of a 14-party alliance, led by the Awami League, that governed Bangladesh from 2009 until 2024, when it was toppled by student led protests in which hundreds were killed by security forces.