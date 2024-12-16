Nation celebrates Victory Day with due respect

The nation on Monday celebrated the 54th Victory Day, the most precious day of the nation, with paying glowing tributes to 1971 Liberation War martyrs and recalling the glorious history, the nation scripted 53 years back by freeing the soil from long subjugation.

On 16 December 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent state at the cost of the supreme sacrifices of three million people and the honour of nearly half a million women.

Marking the day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus paid homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar on Monday morning.

The President laid the wreath at the altar of the National Memorial with the rise of the sun at 6:34 am followed by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

A contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented the state salute on the occasion.

After placing the wreaths, the President stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the 1971 martyrs as the bugle played the last post.

President Shahabuddin also signed the visitors' book kept there.