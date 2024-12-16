Nation celebrates Victory Day with due respect
The nation on Monday celebrated the 54th Victory Day, the most precious day of the nation, with paying glowing tributes to 1971 Liberation War martyrs and recalling the glorious history, the nation scripted 53 years back by freeing the soil from long subjugation.
On 16 December 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent state at the cost of the supreme sacrifices of three million people and the honour of nearly half a million women.
Marking the day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus paid homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar on Monday morning.
The President laid the wreath at the altar of the National Memorial with the rise of the sun at 6:34 am followed by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.
A contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented the state salute on the occasion.
After placing the wreaths, the President stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the 1971 martyrs as the bugle played the last post.
President Shahabuddin also signed the visitors' book kept there.
Earlier, on his arrival, the President, also the supreme commander of the Armed Forces Division, was welcomed by the chiefs of the three services.
President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta also paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar, marking the 54th Victory Day.
He laid the wreaths at the altar of the National Memorial at 7.05 am.
After placing the wreaths, Chief Advisor Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus and President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War.
The chief adviser of the Bangladesh and the Timor-Leste president also signed the visitors’ book kept there.
Injured valiant freedom fighters and their family members, advisers to the interim government, foreign diplomats, invited guests and high-ranking civil and military officials were present on the occasion.
After paying tributes to the war heroes, the president, also a valiant freedom fighter, exchanged greetings with the injured freedom fighters and their family members.
When the president and the chief adviser left the National Memorial premises, people of all strata were allowed to pay their tributes to the 1971 martyrs by placing wreaths.
Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed and judges of both Appellate Division and High Court Division of the Supreme Court, diplomats, politicians, artistes, intellectuals, valiant freedom fighters, professionals as well as cross section of people paid glowing tributes to martyrs.
Clad in green and red dresses including sharee and panjabee, people in massive number irrespective of gender and age thronged the national memorial to place wreaths since the dawn and the stream of people continued till afternoon.
Wounded freedom fighters, offspring of martyrs’ families, political parties, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) also placed wreaths.
Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, Dhaka University, National University, Bangla Academy, Shilpakala Academy, Open University, Jagannath University, different schools, colleges and universities laid wreaths.
Bangladesh Police paid homage to martyred members of police by placing wreaths at the Rajarbagh memorial. Home Adviser Lt. Gen. Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (retd.) was present while a smartly turned-out police contingent gave a guard of honor to martyrs on the occasion.
Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser and former IGP M Khoda Box Chowdhury and IGP Baharul Alam also paid tribute to the war heroes of police force.
DMP commissioner Sheikh Mohammad Sajjad Ali, Director General (DG) of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) AKM Shahidur Rahman and senior police officials were present.
In the afternoon, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and his wife Dr Rebecca Sultana hosted a reception programme at Bangabhaban marking the Victory Day.
President of East Timor José Ramos-Horta, who is on an official visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, joined the reception on the lush green lawn of the Bangabhaban this afternoon.
Several thousand guests, including Chief Justice Syed Rafaat Hassan, council of advisers, ambassadors, high commissioners of different countries attended the function from 3:28 pm to 4:40 pm today.
Besides, Supreme Court judges, chiefs of the three services, senior political leaders, academics, business community leaders, artistes, valiant freedom fighters and families of Birshreshtha gallantry award recipients, Indian war veterans and distinguished citizens attended the reception.
Newspaper editors and journalist leaders also attended the festive gathering alongside top civil and military officials.
President Shahabuddin along with his visiting counterpart of East Timor José Ramos-Horta cut a cake at the VVIP Enclosure on the occasion.
The President later exchanged greetings with the injured freedom fighters, student representatives, dignitaries and guests at the function.
The Victory Day is a national holiday and it is celebrated on December 16 to commemorate the victory of the allied forces over the Pakistani occupation forces in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.
The Pakistani occupation forces surrendered to the joint forces of Bangladesh and India ending the ninth-month Liberation War.
The Victory Day programme was taken at national level included a 31-gun salute, hoisting of the national flag atop all government, semi-government and private offices as well as offices of autonomous bodies across the country.
Receptions were hosted to freedom fighters and family members of martyrs at the city, district and upazila levels.
Special prayers were offered at mosques and other places of worship, seeking eternal peace for the souls of martyrs of the Liberation War and peace, progress and prosperity of the country.
Improved diets were served in jails, hospitals, orphanages, old-age homes and other similar institutions across the country.
All children's parks and museums were kept open for all without tickets and Liberation War-based films were screened in the cinema halls free of cost across the country.
Similar programmes were organized at district and upazila levels as well as Bangladesh missions abroad, highlighting the significance of the day.