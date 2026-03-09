‘Joj Mia drama’ occurred due to media pressure: IGP
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Hossain Fakir has urged journalists not to create situations that put psychological pressure on the police members, referring to what he described as “media pressure”.
“When an incident occurs, you ask questions in such a way that it seems the case must be resolved immediately and the truth uncovered at once. There were murder cases that took 20 to 25 years to solve. Please do not create pressure in a manner that causes mental strain on the police. You have already seen the consequences of that in the ‘Joj Mia drama’,” he stated.
“I believe such situations arose because of media pressure. Such incidents should not happen again. You should give us adequate response time,” the IGP added.
He made these remarks at a press conference held at the Media Centre of Police Headquarters today, Monday. The briefing marked the first press conference organised since he assumed office as IGP.
The police chief also informed the media that efforts had begun through diplomatic channels to bring back from India the suspects arrested in connection with the murder case of Shaheed Sharif Osman bin Hadi, convenor of the Inqilab Moncho.
He further stated that the police would pursue a zero-tolerance policy against extortion and terrorism. “No one will be spared, even if they have a political identity,” he said.
Late on Saturday night, Indian police arrested Faisal Karim Masud and his associate Alamgir Hossain, the two prime accused in the killing of Shaheed Sharif Osman bin Hadi, from the Bangaon area of West Bengal, near the Bangladesh border.
Addressing today’s press conference, the IGP also said police were on high alert to prevent extortion and highway robberies on roads and highways ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. He called for the development of social resistance to eradicate youth gangs.
He further noted that the police were monitoring the situation to ensure that no one could exploit the “July Revolution” for personal gain.
The IGP also expressed his intention to establish police stations as “zero-complaint stations” in order to bring the police closer to the public. According to him, many problems could be resolved quickly if judicial magistrates were stationed at every police station.
He also addressed the issue of changing police uniforms, saying that the police were awaiting a decision from the government on the matter.