‘Joj Mia drama’ occurred due to media pressure: IGP

“I believe such situations arose because of media pressure. Such incidents should not happen again. You should give us adequate response time,” the IGP added.

He made these remarks at a press conference held at the Media Centre of Police Headquarters today, Monday. The briefing marked the first press conference organised since he assumed office as IGP.

The police chief also informed the media that efforts had begun through diplomatic channels to bring back from India the suspects arrested in connection with the murder case of Shaheed Sharif Osman bin Hadi, convenor of the Inqilab Moncho.

He further stated that the police would pursue a zero-tolerance policy against extortion and terrorism. “No one will be spared, even if they have a political identity,” he said.