Bangladesh elected president of UNESCO general conference

Bangladesh has been elected President of the 43rd General Conference of UNESCO, marking a historic milestone in the country’s 53-year membership with the organisation.

During the vote held on 7 at the 222nd Session of the UNESCO Executive Board in Paris, Bangladesh candidate Ambassador Khondker M. Talha secured the presidency with a 30–27 victory over Japan. Initially, four countries—Bangladesh, Japan, India, and the Republic of Korea—had contested the position. However, India and the Republic of Korea withdrew their candidatures in September.

This is the first time Bangladesh has been elected to this apex position within UNESCO.