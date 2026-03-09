Kosovo embassy hosts documentary screening in Dhaka

The Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo in Dhaka, in cooperation with the Alliance Française de Dhaka, organised a screening of the documentary “Destination Francophonie: Kosovo – Welcome to the Heart of the Balkans”, produced by TV5MONDE and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Kosovo, said a press release.

As part of the Francophonie Festival in Dhaka, the event brought together members of the diplomatic community, representatives of cultural institutions, academics, students, and friends of the Francophonie. The screening also formed part of Kosovo’s broader cultural diplomacy efforts in Bangladesh.