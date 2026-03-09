Kosovo embassy hosts documentary screening in Dhaka
The Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo in Dhaka, in cooperation with the Alliance Française de Dhaka, organised a screening of the documentary “Destination Francophonie: Kosovo – Welcome to the Heart of the Balkans”, produced by TV5MONDE and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Kosovo, said a press release.
As part of the Francophonie Festival in Dhaka, the event brought together members of the diplomatic community, representatives of cultural institutions, academics, students, and friends of the Francophonie. The screening also formed part of Kosovo’s broader cultural diplomacy efforts in Bangladesh.
In his opening remarks, Lulzim Pllana, Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Bangladesh, thanked François Chambraud, Director of the Alliance Française de Dhaka, and his team for their hospitality and cooperation in promoting cultural dialogue and linguistic diversity. The Ambassador noted the significance of the Francophonie movement in Kosovo and remarked, "Francophonie in Kosovo is not symbolic; it is lived; in classrooms, cultural centres, and through partnerships with institutions such as the French Institute and international networks."
Referring to the relations between Kosovo and Bangladesh, the Ambassador further stated, "Bangladesh, a country rich in linguistic heritage and proud of its Language Movement, the promotion of language and culture carries special meaning. Events like this create a space where our two countries, though geographically distant, discover common ground in the appreciation of diversity and cultural expression."
The documentary presents Kosovo as a dynamic European country, highlighting the vibrancy of Prishtina, the archaeological heritage of Ulpiana, the cultural life of Prizren and Gjakovë, and the achievements of Kosovo’s Olympic athletes. Following the screening, guests were invited to remain for Iftar snacks in observance of the holy month of Ramadan, providing an opportunity for informal dialogue and cultural exchange.
Through initiatives such as this, the Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo continues to promote Kosovo’s culture and strengthen people-to-people ties between Kosovo and Bangladesh.