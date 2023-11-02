Bangladesh reports 15 deaths from dengue in 24 hrs

Fifteen people have died from dengue while 1728 have been hospitalised in 24 hours till 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the deaths, four people have died in Dhaka city while eleven people died outside of the capital. A total of 379 patients have been hospitalised in the capital while 1349 patients have been hospitalised in different districts.
So far 1370 people have died from dengue since January this year. Of them, 816 deaths were reported in Dhaka while 554 deaths are reported from outside of the capital.
A total of 274,806 people have been hospitalised with dengue fever in the current year so far.