I will resign to contest polls: Attorney general

Attorney general Md Asaduzzaman says he will resign to contest from the Jhinaidah-1 constituency in the 13th national parliamentary election.

He made the statement on Wednesday afternoon in response to questions from journalists at his office.

Attorney General Md. Asaduzzaman said, “I will contest the poll. I have sought nomination from the Jhenaidah-1 constituency. I will resign from my post as attorney general and then contest the election. I will do it when the time comes.”