Eid-ul-Azha date to be announced Monday evening
The date for this year’s holy Eid-ul-Azha in Bangladesh will be announced tomorrow, Monday evening.
The National Moon Sighting Committee is scheduled to meet at the Baitul Mukarram conference room after Maghrib prayers at around 6:45 pm tomorrow.
The information was confirmed in a notice issued today, Sunday, by the Islamic Foundation.
According to the notice, the meeting will be held to sight the moon for the month of Zilhaj of the year 1447 Hijri and determine the date of holy Eid-ul-Azha.
Religious Affairs Adviser Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain (Kaikobad) will chair the meeting.
Holy Eid-ul-Azha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is observed on the 10th day of Zilhaj. Muslims mark the occasion by sacrificing animals in devotion to Allah.