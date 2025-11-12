Chamber court suspends bail granted to Selina Hayat Ivy in 5 cases

The Appellate Division’s chamber court has suspended the High Court bail granted to former Narayanganj City Corporation mayor Selina Hayat Ivy in five separate cases, including a murder case.

At the same time, the five separate appeals filed by the state against her bail have been scheduled for hearing before the regular bench of the Appellate Division on 17 November. Chamber judge Md Rezaul Haque issued the order today, Wednesday.

Selina Hayat Ivy, who is in prison, had been granted bail by the High Court on 9 November in five separate cases, including charges of murder and grievous bodily harm related to the anti-discrimination movement.

Among the five cases, three involve murder charges and two involve charges of grievous bodily harm.