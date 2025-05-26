Palak reads books inside prison, seeks law books

Former State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak is spending his time in prison reading books, particularly on law. He has asked his lawyers to provide him with five law-related books.

Palak made this request while speaking to his legal team today (Monday) in the dock at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s (CMM) Court in Dhaka. Unlike previous court appearances, Palak did not respond to any questions from the media today.

According to Abdullah Al Mamun, Senior Jail Superintendent of Kashimpur High Security Prison, inmates are allowed to bring any books into prison except those officially banned by the government. However, all books are reviewed by prison authorities before being delivered to the inmates.

Palak has been incarcerated for nearly nine months. During his previous court appearances, he had interacted with journalists, but remained silent today.