Palak reads books inside prison, seeks law books
Former State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak is spending his time in prison reading books, particularly on law. He has asked his lawyers to provide him with five law-related books.
Palak made this request while speaking to his legal team today (Monday) in the dock at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s (CMM) Court in Dhaka. Unlike previous court appearances, Palak did not respond to any questions from the media today.
According to Abdullah Al Mamun, Senior Jail Superintendent of Kashimpur High Security Prison, inmates are allowed to bring any books into prison except those officially banned by the government. However, all books are reviewed by prison authorities before being delivered to the inmates.
Palak has been incarcerated for nearly nine months. During his previous court appearances, he had interacted with journalists, but remained silent today.
Why Palak seeks law books
Palak appeared in court at around 10:30am. Standing before him were his two lawyers, Tarikul Islam and Farzana Yasmin. Palak called Farzana over and said, “Please deliver a few books to me in prison.” She asked which books he wanted.
Palak listed sought books titled: The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), The Code of Civil Procedure (CPC), The Penal Code, The Philosophy of Development in the Digital Security Act, and Zunaid Ahmed Palak in the National Parliament.
Palak’s lawyer Farzana Yasmin told Prothom Alo, “Zunaid Ahmed Palak is now reading law books. He is a professional lawyer and practiced at the High Court and lower courts before becoming a Member of Parliament. Since entering politics, his legal practice had decreased, but now that he is in prison, he has resumed studying law.”
26 VIP inmates in same prison
Palak was arrested on 14 August last year, shortly after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on 5 August following a student-mass uprising. He has since been detained at Kashimpur High Security Prison.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Jail Superintendent Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed that the prison currently houses 26 VIP inmates, including Palak. All are classified as first-class prisoners and receive corresponding privileges. Among the other high-profile detainees are Anisul Huq, Salman F Rahman, Shajahan Khan, Rashed Khan Menon, Hasanul Haq Inu, Amir Hossain Amu, and Haji Selim.
According to the jail code, first-class prisoners are entitled to stay in special cells equipped with a bed, a table and chair, a television, and access to a national daily newspaper.
Abdullah Al Mamun added, “The food menu for first-class inmates includes either fish or meat. Additionally, inmates can purchase meals from the prison canteen if they want. We also have a library inside the prison, which houses over 2,000 books.”
Kashimpur High Security Prison’s caretaker said all cells, including those of VIP prisoners, are opened after sunrise as per the prison regulations. During this time, inmates are allowed to engage in their individual routines. VIP inmates also get the opportunity to interact and converse with one another during these hours.
When Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman—both arrested nearly nine months ago—were brought to court today, their hands were cuffed behind their backs. Both appeared with their heads lowered. Multiple journalists attempted to get a reaction from Anisul Huq, but he remained silent.
Inside the courtroom dock, both Anisul and Salman consulted their respective lawyers, inquiring about the number and nature of the cases filed against them. Salman also requested a replacement for his eyeglasses.
During the hearing, Anisul Huq noticed Shah Alam Murad, the former General Secretary of Dhaka South Awami League, standing nearby. He called Murad over and asked how he was doing. Murad replied that he was fine. Palak also had a brief chitchat with Murad at that time.
After approximately half an hour, the court hearing ended and the detainees were taken back to the cells.
Today, four individuals, including Salman F Rahman, were shown arrested in connection with new cases. Additionally, the court granted police five days of remand to interrogate Shah Alam Murad in the case of businessman Abdul Wadud's murder, which was filed at New Market Police Station.