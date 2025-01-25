Bangla Academy Award list suspended
The government has suspended the Bangla Academy Literary Award-2024 two days within announcing it honouring 10 individuals for their notable contributions to various aspects of Bangla literature.
Cultural affairs adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki made the announcement in a Facebook post first. Later Bangla Academy confirmed the development.
Bangla Academy on Thursday announced the names of the winners.
Salimullah Khan was named as best essay writer, Masud Khan for poetry, Selim Morshed as best fiction writer, Subhasish Sinha in drama, Faruk Newaz in children's literature category, and GH Habib was recognised as the best transcript writer, Muhammad Shahjahan Mia was recognised in research category, Rezaur Rahman in Science category, Mohamamd Hannan in Liberation War category and Syed Jamil Ahmed in folklore category.