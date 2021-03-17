Vaccine drive to continue with AstraZeneca shot: Health secretary

Bangladesh does not plan to suspend its rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, despite a cascading number of countries doing so over reports of some recipients developing dangerous blood clots, reports UNB.

Md Abdul Mannan, secretary, Health Care Division, while noting the suspension in some European countries, said no unusual side effects have been reported after taking the vaccine in Bangladesh.

"So far those who took the first dose of the vaccine are all in good health, so Bangladesh has no plan to halt its vaccine drive," he said, before adding: "I don't see why some countries have chosen to suspend its use."

Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Ireland, Norway and the Netherlands were joined today by Latvia and Sweden as European countries that have suspended use of the vaccine developed by Oxford University scientists in partnership with British-Swedish pharma giant AstraZeneca.

The Europeans were joined by Indonesia, Thailand and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), but by Tuesday the Thais were back, with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha becoming the first person in the country to receive the vaccine.