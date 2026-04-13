Govt to introduce new bills for enforced disappearances and other lapsed ordinances

The government has announced that, although the ordinances concerning the appointment of Supreme Court judges and the establishment of a separate secretariat have been repealed, it will introduce new bills in Parliament following consultations with relevant stakeholders.

At the same time, the government stated that it would conduct further scrutiny and subsequently introduce new bills concerning 16 ordinances—including those on the prevention of enforced disappearances, the Police Commission, and amendments to the Anti-Corruption Commission—that were not approved or rejected by Parliament within the stipulated timeframe.

However, no specific timeline has been provided regarding when these bills will be tabled.

At a press conference held yesterday, Sunday, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Law Minister Asaduzzaman, and Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Nurul Islam outlined the government’s position. The briefing took place in the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs.