Student leader Mahfuz Alam made special assistant to chief adviser
The government has appointed student leader Mahfuz Alam as the chief adviser’s special assistant with the status of a secretary on a contractual basis.
Mahfuz, a law department student of Dhaka University under academic session 2015-16, is currently serving as the coordinator of the Student Against Discrimination’s (SAD) liaison committee.
The public administration ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Wednesday, noting that he would remain in office for the duration of the chief adviser’s term or subject to his satisfaction from the date of his joining.
Mahfuz Alam is required to sever ties with other institutions and organisations before taking up the position, the notification said, adding this appointment has been made in public interest.
Two other leaders of the Students Against Discrimination -- Asif Mahmud and Nahid Islam -- have earlier joined the interim government as advisers.
Earlier on 23 August, Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Hafiz was appointed as the special assistant to the chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus.