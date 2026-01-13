Chief adviser urges South Asian academics to align education with youth aspirations

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday called upon the academics to align the education system with the youths’ expectations and aspirations and stressed on revival of the SAARC (South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation) to enhance regional academic cooperation.

“Today, I feel very excited that academics at the highest level could get together in Dhaka. It’s important that this is Dhaka. I hope you will have a chance to kind of review of the things that have happened in Dhaka in the past few months,” he said, referring to post-2024 July Uprising events in Bangladesh.