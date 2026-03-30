Foreign Adviser hands over PM's letter of solidarity to Qatari leaders
The Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir on Monday called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister of Bangladesh Tarique Rahman, addressed to the Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Foreign Adviser arrived in Qatar’s capital Doha yesterday, Sunday as the Special Envoy of the Prime Minister, says a press release.
In the letter, the Prime Minister conveyed Bangladesh’s solidarity with the leadership, government and brotherly people of Qatar in the context of the current regional situation.
He also expressed appreciation for Qatar’s continued hosting of approximately 450,000 Bangladeshi expatriates and for the measures taken by the Qatari authorities to ensure their safety and well-being.
The Prime Minister mentioned about Bangladesh’s readiness to extend any necessary assistance, should the State of Qatar deem it useful.
He further recalled with deep appreciation the gracious gesture of the Amir of Qatar in arranging special air ambulances in January and May 2025 for the transfer of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia to London for her urgent medical treatment.
During the meeting, Foreign Adviser appreciated Qatar’s constructive role in promoting peace, dialogue and humanitarian diplomacy.
They also discussed the excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Qatar and reviewed avenues for deepening cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.
The Foreign Adviser also met Qatari Minister of Labour Ali bin Saeed bin Samikh Al Marri.
He conveyed the condolences of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on the recent bereavement in the Minister’s family due to a military helicopter crush last week.
During the meeting, he invited the Labour Minister to visit Bangladesh at his convenience.
Later, Foreign Adviser visited the Bangladesh Embassy in Doha and discussed matters relating to the welfare of Bangladeshi nationals residing in Qatar.
Foreign Adviser Humaiun Kobir is expected to visit few other Gulf countries after Qatar.