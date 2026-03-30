Foreign Adviser hands over PM's letter of solidarity to Qatari leaders

The Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir on Monday called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister of Bangladesh Tarique Rahman, addressed to the Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Foreign Adviser arrived in Qatar’s capital Doha yesterday, Sunday as the Special Envoy of the Prime Minister, says a press release.

In the letter, the Prime Minister conveyed Bangladesh’s solidarity with the leadership, government and brotherly people of Qatar in the context of the current regional situation.