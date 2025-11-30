Govt will ensure justice for deprived members of armed forces: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said that the government will ensure justice for members of the Bangladesh Army, Navy, and Air Force who were unfairly subjected to discrimination and oppression during previous governments, just as it does for other government officials and employees.

He made the statement today, Sunday, at the state guesthouse Jamuna, when a committee submitted its report reviewing applications from retired and dismissed officers of the Army, Navy, and Air Force who faced discrimination, deprivation, injustice, and retaliation in service between 2009 and 4 August last year, and recommending actions.

The meeting was attended by the committee’s chairman and Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser on Defence and National Unity, retired Lieutenant General Abdul Hafiz; committee members Major General (Retd.) Muhammad Shams-ul-Huda, Major General (Retd.) Sheikh Pasha Habib Uddin, Rear Admiral (Retd.) Muhammad Shafiul Azam, and Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Muhammad Shafkat Ali. Also present was Major General Abul Hasnat Muhammad Tariq, Military Secretary to the Chief Adviser.