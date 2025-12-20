Interim government writes to Meta seeking action against inciting content

The interim government has written to Meta, seeking action against content on social media platform Facebook that incites violence in attempts to sabotage the election process, and encourages attacks on media organisations.

The National Cyber Security Agency sent the letter to Meta yesterday, Friday. It also urged the company to place Bangladesh-related content under special monitoring until the national parliamentary election and referendum scheduled for February next year.

The letter stated that, as Bangladesh moves through a phase of democratic transition, Meta’s platforms are being used to incite violence, which is translating into real-life attacks. As a result, tensions have escalated alarmingly.