Interim government writes to Meta seeking action against inciting content
The interim government has written to Meta, seeking action against content on social media platform Facebook that incites violence in attempts to sabotage the election process, and encourages attacks on media organisations.
The National Cyber Security Agency sent the letter to Meta yesterday, Friday. It also urged the company to place Bangladesh-related content under special monitoring until the national parliamentary election and referendum scheduled for February next year.
The letter stated that, as Bangladesh moves through a phase of democratic transition, Meta’s platforms are being used to incite violence, which is translating into real-life attacks. As a result, tensions have escalated alarmingly.
On the afternoon of 12 December, the day after the schedule for the 13th National Parliamentary Election and the referendum was announced, miscreants shot Sharif Osman Bin Hadi in the head on Box Culvert Road in Purana Paltan area of Dhaka. He was the convener of Inqilab Moncho and a potential independent candidate for the Dhaka–8 constituency.
Seriously injured, Osman Hadi was first taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later transferred to Evercare Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was flown to Singapore by air ambulance on 15 December for advanced treatment. He died there on Thursday, 18 December, while undergoing treatment.
After news of Osman Hadi’s death spread, attacks and arson took place that same night at the offices of Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, and Chhayanaut in Dhaka. His body was brought back to Dhaka yesterday, Friday. His namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayer) and burial are scheduled for today.
The interim government believes that the tragic death of Osman Hadi, one of the key leaders of the July mass uprising, and the subsequent attacks on media outlets are part of a continuing pattern of violence spread through Facebook.
According to the National Cyber Security Agency’s letter, some individuals associated with the Awami League government publicly expressed support on Facebook for Osman Hadi’s death, while others called for violence against media organisations and journalists.
Shortly after these statements circulated, the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star were vandalised and set on fire, spreading fear among the public and posing a serious threat to press freedom, the letter added.
The letter also alleges that despite repeated requests from the government and civil society, Meta has failed to cooperate in disabling accounts that incite violence.
Violence incited through Facebook, the letter says, is deeply linked to citizens’ lives, democratic rights, the safety of minorities, and the country’s long-term stability. In view of the gravity of the situation, Meta has been urged to take several measures.
These include applying community standards more strictly, swiftly and in a context-sensitive manner to Bangladesh-related content; strengthening Bangla-language content moderation, sentiment analysis and contextual review; and ensuring immediate action against content that calls for violence, intimidation or organised harm.
Call for direct reporting
The chief adviser’s special assistant for the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb has urged the public to directly report any social media posts that call for terrorism or violence.
In a Facebook post yesterday, Friday Faiz Ahmed Taiyeb said that the National Cyber Security Agency will begin receiving complaints directly from today (Saturday) via WhatsApp (01308332592) and email ([email protected]).