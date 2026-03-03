Govt considers extending Eid holiday

The government is considering extending the forthcoming public holiday for the holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

However, it has not yet taken a final decision. A relevant source informed Prothom Alo that the cabinet may decide the matter at its meeting.

The Eid-ul-Fitr may fall on 21 March, subject to the sighting of the moon. Based on this tentative date, the Ministry of Public Administration has already fixed a five-day holiday in advance. The holiday is scheduled from 19 March to 23 March.