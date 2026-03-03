Eid-ul-Fitr
Govt considers extending Eid holiday
The government is considering extending the forthcoming public holiday for the holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.
However, it has not yet taken a final decision. A relevant source informed Prothom Alo that the cabinet may decide the matter at its meeting.
The Eid-ul-Fitr may fall on 21 March, subject to the sighting of the moon. Based on this tentative date, the Ministry of Public Administration has already fixed a five-day holiday in advance. The holiday is scheduled from 19 March to 23 March.
Under this arrangement, 21 March will be a general holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr. In addition, the government has declared 19 and 20 March, prior to Eid, and 22 and 23 March, following Eid, as holidays by executive order.
A source at the Ministry of Public Administration told Prothom Alo, “The government may extend the holiday in consideration of public convenience. The cabinet will take this decision. Therefore, we cannot say anything final at this stage.”