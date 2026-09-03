UK Export Finance highlights up to £2b support for Bangladeshi buyers

UK Export Finance (UKEF), the UK Government's export credit agency, is engaging with government, financial institutions and business leaders in Bangladesh this week to raise awareness of financing solutions that can support projects involving UK goods and services, reports a press release.

With available country capacity of between £1 billion and £2 billion, UKEF can help eligible Bangladeshi buyers access finance for projects across key sectors including transport, agriculture, healthcare, airports, manufacturing, renewable energy and infrastructure.