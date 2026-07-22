Why is Rohingya issue absent from BIMSTEC’s agenda, Secretary-General explains

The member states of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) collectively determine the organisation’s agenda through mutual consultation. As the Rohingya crisis is regarded as a “political issue”, it has not been included in BIMSTEC’s agenda.

BIMSTEC Secretary-General Indra Mani Pandey provided this explanation while responding to questions from journalists in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Indra Mani Pandey exchanged views with members of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the BIMSTEC Secretariat in Gulshan, Dhaka at noon.