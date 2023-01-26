'Water governance, youth engagement crucial for future existence'

Water governance and the engagement of youth are crucial for future existence, said the speakers at the 8th International Water Conference held during 23-25 January 2023 in Sylhet, reprots UNB.

The conference, organised by ActionAid Bangladesh under the theme "Water and Rivers for Life and Living: The Role of Youth," brought the youth groups, policymakers, academicians, researchers, and practitioners, to a common platform to emphasise the importance of incorporating youth mobilisation on issues related to water and rivers.

The programme emphasised five thematic areas – watershed history, morphology and changes; rivers as a living entity and anthropogenic impacts on water and rivers; youth engagement in water and river rights; transboundary rivers and water politics, and innovation: water, ecosystem and sustainable livelihoods.