Dengue: 5 more die, 1139 hospitalised in 24 hours
Five more deaths were reported from dengue fever in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 336 this year.
During the same period, 1139 new patients were admitted to hospitals, raising the total number of dengue cases this year to 84,997, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The new fatalities were reported in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Mymensingh division.
Currently, as many as 3,219 patients are receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The DGHS report also noted that 62.4 per cent of this year’s dengue patients were male and 37.6 per cent were female. Among the deceased, 52.7 per cent were men and 47.3 per cent were women.
Last year, dengue claimed 575 lives, with 101,214 cases and 100,040 recoveries recorded during the same period.