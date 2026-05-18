Eid-ul-Azha on 28 May as moon sighted
The moon of the holy month of Eid-ul-Azha has been sighted in the country’s sky. With this, the month of Dhul Hijjah will begin tomorrow, Tuesday.
Accordingly, Muslims will celebrate the holy Eid-ul-Azha on 28 May, Thursday.
This decision was made at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held on Monday evening in the conference room of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.
After the meeting, Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain (Kaikobad) announced the decision.
The holy Eid-ul-Azha is observed on the 10th day of the month of Dhul Hijjah. On this Eid, Muslims sacrifice animals to seek the blessings of Allah.