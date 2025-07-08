Govt cancels allocation of 12 flats of former secretaries, retired judges

The Housing and Public Works (HPW) Ministry today cancelled the allocation of under construction 12 flats of former secretaries, retired judges and retired government officials, said a ministry press release here.

The flats are being constructed in House No. 711 (New-63) of Road No. 13 (New-6/A) in Dhanmondi R/A under the project titled “Construction of residential flats in various abandoned houses in Dhanmondi and Mohammadpur, Dhaka (Housing Dhanmondi) (Phase 1)”.

The project is being implemented by the National Housing Authority.