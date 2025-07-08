Govt cancels allocation of 12 flats of former secretaries, retired judges
The Housing and Public Works (HPW) Ministry today cancelled the allocation of under construction 12 flats of former secretaries, retired judges and retired government officials, said a ministry press release here.
The flats are being constructed in House No. 711 (New-63) of Road No. 13 (New-6/A) in Dhanmondi R/A under the project titled “Construction of residential flats in various abandoned houses in Dhanmondi and Mohammadpur, Dhaka (Housing Dhanmondi) (Phase 1)”.
The project is being implemented by the National Housing Authority.
The cancelled flats belong to a retired judge and former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission Md. Zahurul Haque (flat size 4105.05 sq ft), former senior secretary Md. Yunusur Rahman (flat size 2315.83 sq ft), former senior secretary and former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission Dr. Md. Mozammel Haque Khan (flat size 4308.68 sq ft), former secretary M. A. Quader Sarkar (flat size 2049.13 sq ft), former senior secretary Dr. M Aslam Alam (flat size 2049.13 sq ft), former secretary Aktari Momtaz (flat size 2049.13 sq ft), former secretary Md. Sirajul Haque Khan (flat size 2315.83 sq ft), former senior district and sessions judge Md. Manjurul Bashid (flat size 2315.83 sq ft), former registrar general and former senior district judge Syed Aminul Islam (flat size 2049.13 sq ft), former director general of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education Professor Nehal Ahmed (flat size 2049.13 sq ft), former senior secretary and former election commissioner Md. Anisur Rahman (flat size 2315.83 sq ft) and former senior secretary S. M. Golam Faruk (flat size 2049.13 sq ft).
The allocations of the flats have been cancelled in accordance with the report of the committee formed by the National Housing Authority and the decision of its 274th board meeting.