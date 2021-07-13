Bangladesh

Vehicles stuck in 25 km long tailback on Dhaka-Chattogram highway

Prothom Alo English Desk
Narayanganj
Hundreds of vehicles and commuters have got stuck for hours in a 25-kilometer long tailback on Dhaka-Chattogram highway on Tuesday due to the repair work of Langalbandh Bridge in Narayanganj, reports UNB.

Narayanganj highway police officer-in-charge Mohammad Maniruzzaman said the gridlock stretched from Shanir Akhra to Daudkandi in Cumilla.

"The gridlock was caused by heavy pressure of goods-laden vehicles and others on Sonargaon-Nabiganj route. We are trying our best to ease the movement of vehicles," he said.

On Sunday, the Roads and Highways Department asked motorists to avoid Langalband Bridge on the highway for three days due to its repair work starting from Monday.

Light vehicles were asked to use Mograpara-Kaikartek Bridge-Nabiganj-Madanpur route while heavy vehicles to take Kanchpur-Bhulta-Narsingdi-Bhairab Bridge-Sarail-Brahmanbaria-Cumilla as alternative routes during the period.

The Langalband Bridge will be fit for the vehicular movement after 12pm on Wednesday.

