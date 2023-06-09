President urges Judiciary to be more active in ensuring justice

President’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told news agency BSS that the Head of the State advised the relevant authorities to use information technology to make all-out efforts to establish justice by reducing the number of pending cases in order to reduce the sufferings to the litigants.

The country’s judiciary will continue its relentless efforts to ensure justice and bring the benefits of freedom to people’s doorsteps, he hoped.

During the meeting, the chief justice apprised the president of various aspects of the report and the overall functioning of the Supreme Court.