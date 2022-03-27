Verdict in Humayun Azad murder case on 13 April

The following day, Humayun Azad's brother Manjur Kabir filed a case of attempted murder at Ramna police station.

After the attack, he was undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka for 22 days and at Bangkok for 48 days. He was shifted to Germany the same year where he died on 12 August.

The case later turned into a murder case with his death.

On 14 November in 2007, Kazi Abdul Malek, inspector of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted chargesheet against five militants including the chief of banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) Shaykh Abdur Rahman.