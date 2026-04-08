Election Commission announces schedule for reserved women’s seats, voting on 12 May
The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the reserved women’s seats in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad. According to the declared schedule, voting will take place on 12 May.
At a briefing at the EC office in Agargaon on Wednesday, Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed announced the schedule.
He said the schedule was discussed in the commission meeting on 6 April and finalised today, Wednesday.
The last date for submission of nomination papers is 21 April, with verification set for 22–23 April. Appeals can be filed on 26 April and will be decided on 27–28 April. The deadline for withdrawal of candidacy is 29 April, and symbols will be allocated on 30 April.
The briefing also noted that Moinuddin Khan will serve as the returning officer, with Monir Hossain as the assistant returning officer. Four polling agents have also been appointed.
Regarding the allocation of reserved women’s seats, Akhtar Ahmed said 36 seats are allocated for the BNP and its allies, 13 seats for Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies, and one seat is reserved for independent candidates, making a total of 50 seats.
He added that Islami Andolan Bangladesh is not part of any alliance, and independent MP Rumin Farhana is also not aligned with any alliance.
The EC senior secretary also said that the general election for Sherpur-3 and the by-election for Bogura-6 will be held tomorrow, Thursday.
Based on information received so far, preparations for these elections are satisfactory, and cooperation from the media and all stakeholders is expected to maintain the standards set for national elections.