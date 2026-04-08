Election Commission announces schedule for reserved women’s seats, voting on 12 May

The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the reserved women’s seats in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad. According to the declared schedule, voting will take place on 12 May.

At a briefing at the EC office in Agargaon on Wednesday, Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed announced the schedule.

He said the schedule was discussed in the commission meeting on 6 April and finalised today, Wednesday.

The last date for submission of nomination papers is 21 April, with verification set for 22–23 April. Appeals can be filed on 26 April and will be decided on 27–28 April. The deadline for withdrawal of candidacy is 29 April, and symbols will be allocated on 30 April.